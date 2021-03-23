Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.