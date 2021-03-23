Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Get Lands' End alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Lands’ End stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $727,051.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $548,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,178. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Lands’ End by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lands’ End (LE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.