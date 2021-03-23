Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 377,470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 42,229 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

