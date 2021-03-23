Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 154,206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

TPH stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

