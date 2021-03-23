Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 148,145 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 36.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JNPR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

