Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APOG stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APOG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

