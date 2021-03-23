Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 40.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 827.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare stock opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.19.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $259.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

