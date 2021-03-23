Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $3,802,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $5,441,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaos alerts:

DAC opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.