Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MITK. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $730,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $655.67 million, a PE ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.