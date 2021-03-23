Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $19.83 on Friday. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $190.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 23.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

