Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 243,071 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,071 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,393,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29,811.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,166,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 93,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 840.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 75,642 shares during the period.

Shares of SJNK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. 87,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,686. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

