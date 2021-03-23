Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.23.

LI stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Li Auto by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

