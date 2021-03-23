Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.23 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

