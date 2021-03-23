Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0141

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.79 or 0.00471679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00063861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00144496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.20 or 0.00776914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00075201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

