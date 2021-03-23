LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,774 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.23.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $345.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.32 and a 12 month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

