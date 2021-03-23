LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,862 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 1,326,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 307,210 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2,732.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 241,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.