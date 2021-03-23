LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,503 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 234,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

