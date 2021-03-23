LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 442.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,279 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

