LPL Financial LLC Purchases 44,160 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.08% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46.

