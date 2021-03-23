LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $157.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $92.04 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

