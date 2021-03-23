LPL Financial LLC Sells 16,808 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,808 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,938 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,645,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,234,000 after buying an additional 842,758 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

