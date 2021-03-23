Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.70

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LUCE stock opened at GBX 266.50 ($3.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £428.53 million and a P/E ratio of 26.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 240.85. Luceco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299.50 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42.

Get Luceco alerts:

In other Luceco news, insider John Hornby sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42), for a total value of £23,580,000 ($30,807,420.96).

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.