Lundin Energy AB (publ)’s (LNDNF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SEB Equities cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

LNDNF opened at $32.00 on Monday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

