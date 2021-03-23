Luxfer Holdings PLC Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Luxfer in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.27 on Monday. Luxfer has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $560.18 million, a PE ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the third quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.