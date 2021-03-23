Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.05

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $5.03. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 210,706 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

About Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

