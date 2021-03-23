LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.74.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.