Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 707,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Macy’s by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

