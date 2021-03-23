Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $58.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

