Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.21

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

Magic Software Enterprises has increased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Magic Software Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

MGIC opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $816.79 million, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

MGIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.