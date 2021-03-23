Maker (MKR) Market Cap Achieves $1.91 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Maker has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $85.39 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be bought for about $1,917.11 or 0.03523010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.74 or 0.00622491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00066011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023408 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

