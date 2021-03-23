Man Group (EMG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Man Group (LON: EMG):

3/11/2021 – Man Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/3/2021 – Man Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Man Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Man Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Man Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 163.15 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. Man Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.78 ($2.14). The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.07%.

In other Man Group news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

