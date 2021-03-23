Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,220,000 after acquiring an additional 186,483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 877,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 812,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the period.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.97 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

