Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $321.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.12 and a 52-week high of $353.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.26.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.64.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

