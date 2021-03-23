MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Raised to $33.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $28.94 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $548.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.