Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1,383.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,160 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Maximus worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 1,675.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

