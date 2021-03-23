MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Director Robert Watt Garnett Sells 9,333 Shares

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Director Robert Watt Garnett sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$24,598.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at C$36,898.40.

Shares of MediaValet stock opened at C$2.59 on Tuesday. MediaValet Inc. has a one year low of C$0.83 and a one year high of C$3.24. The company has a market cap of C$98.54 million and a PE ratio of -21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.54.

Get MediaValet alerts:

MediaValet Company Profile

MediaValet Inc provides enterprise cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software worldwide. It offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production of rich media and other creative assets while keeping everything in sync with software-as-a-service based DAM. The company also designs mobile applications for iOS and Android devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.