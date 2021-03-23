Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Melcor Developments stock opened at C$10.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$360.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.17. Melcor Developments has a 52 week low of C$5.58 and a 52 week high of C$11.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.