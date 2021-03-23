Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.65 on April 30th

Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MRC stock opened at GBX 255.33 ($3.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 250.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 224.34. Mercantile Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 141.40 ($1.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 262.38 ($3.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.20.

About Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

