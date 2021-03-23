Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $124.11 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $128.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.40.

