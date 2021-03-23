Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 107,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

NYSE:BUD opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.97. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

