Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $432,000 Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WERN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.84.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WERN stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.