Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $446,000 Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

