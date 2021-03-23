Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 319,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 291,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 14,239 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGR stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,524.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Lampen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

