Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 716 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RHI opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

