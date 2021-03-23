Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,452 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BCE were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

