Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $117.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.95.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

