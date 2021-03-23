Merus to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Merus in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merus’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $23.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $883.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

