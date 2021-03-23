Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Gap Up to $47.08

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.08, but opened at $48.08. Meta Financial Group shares last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 587 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASH. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,676. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,518,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

