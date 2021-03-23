Michelle Motion Acquires 13,000 Shares of Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Stock

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) insider Michelle Motion acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

SPR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.96). The company had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,620. The company has a market capitalization of £150.90 million and a PE ratio of 15.63. Springfield Properties Plc has a one year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

