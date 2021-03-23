Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,629,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 628,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,294,000 after buying an additional 273,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.